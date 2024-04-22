The owner of a Chinese supermarket located at the China General Chamber of Commerce in Abuja has been summoned

FCT, Abuja - Operatives of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) have sealed a Chinese supermarket in Abuja and summoned the owner for allegedly discriminating against Nigerians by restricting their entry.

The supermarket exclusively permits individuals of Chinese descent to enter.

The FCCPC Director of Surveillance and Investigation, Boladale Adeyinka, who led the enforcement disclosed this.

Adeyinka explained that they are responding to a viral video allegedly showing Nigerian consumers being denied access to the supermarket.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Commission via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @fccpcnigeria on Monday, April 22.

She added that the FCCPC officials discovered that the supermarket was sealed and padlocked externally when they arrived the premises.

How owner of Abuja Chinese supermarket fled

It was gathered that the owner of the supermarket had fled the premises before the FCCPC officials got to the supermarket, located at the China General Chamber of Commerce along Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Road.

“CCTV footage also indicates that at around 8:29 am on Monday, two vehicles departed from these premises allegedly containing the owner of the supermarket, whom we have identified as Cindy Liun Bien, and we have her contact details.

FCCPC summons owner of Chinese supermarket

“Now, the summons, of course, since she’s not around and the place is locked, is to serve notice on her to appear before the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission by Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 11 am.

“There are other regulatory tools that can be deployed if she fails to attend to this summons.”

FCCPC seals popular Abuja supermarket

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that FCCPC officials sealed Sahad Store, a popular supermarket in the Garki Area of Abuja.

The move is in response to President Bola Tinubu’s recent actions addressing Nigeria’s food crisis.

The development comes 24 hours after Tinubu’s statement, indicating a proactive posture against factors causing the food crisis in Nigeria.

