A Chinese supermarket in Abuja where Nigerians are not allowed to buy anything has been exposed

The supermarket is located at the China General Chamber of Commerce, along Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Road in Abuja

Some Nigerians, who visited the supermarket, made videos as they shared their experiences online and called on the federal government to take action

Chinese supermarket's action angers Nigerians

Lagoslandlord said:

"If they can’t allow us in let them leave , we can’t be a second option all around the world ,and be home to face the same faith , this has to be treated with urgency."

fatna said:

"In H-Medix in at Gimbiya Street Garlic in Abuja - the restaurant not the snack side - I and my children were denied entry."

Rhoda Omo Osagie said:

"Yesooo that how low we are in our country. I went to the supermarket at China town Lagos. omo the look they gave me was embarrassing. na our fault."

JELAD said:

"Starting from the local authorities the supermarket should be sealed and then investigated."

Nana Adjei sika wura said:

"The truth is that, this is private business is not government they can get permit to operate in certain limits. Also it might be of certain attitude."

Austine Abah said:

"I dey go there with my friends tomorrow, if they no born them well make they talk anyhow make i see. for my Country again ??? e no fit happen."

eng.monrovia said:

"This need to go viral because maybe they are selling human being there or other secret."

FG shuts down Chinese supermarket in Abuja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government had shut down a Chinese supermarket in Abuja over illegal importation.

According to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), the supermarket located in the Jabi area of Abuja was discovered to have seafood and animals brought into the country illegally.

More troubling was that the officials said they met some of the products with expired dates while some had shelf life lasting for over 50 years.

