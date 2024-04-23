The China General Chamber of Commerce in Abuja has responded to the closure of a Chinese supermarket on its premises

The owner of the Chinese supermarket has been accused of discriminating against Nigerians by restricting their access

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sealed the Chinese supermarket and summoned the owner

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The China General Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria has responded to the allegations that the Chinese supermarket located at the Royal Choice Estate, Airport Road, Abuja, restricts Nigerians' access.

Owner of Abuja Chinese Supermarket served notice to appear before FCCPC Photo credit: @fccpcnigeria

Source: Twitter

A video on social media shows Chinese supermarket officials denying Nigerians access to purchase groceries, eliciting public outrage.

China General Chamber of Commerce speaks

Reacting to the incident, the Chamber explained in an official statement denied the claims that there is discrimination within its complex.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The champer noted that the Royal Choice Estate is not a supermarket, as widely reported, but rather comprises an office complex and residential apartments.

Part of the statement reads:

“The China Chamber of Commerce is one of several enterprises using the facility, and the supermarket in question is located in the residential area of the estate, which is unrelated to the China Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria."

More defence from China Chamber of Commerce

Speaking further, the Chamber noted that the residential area of the estate has privately occupied residents who comply with security protocols in granting access to external visitors.

It added that no individual was subjected to discrimination or denied access to the estate or supermarket to purchase groceries as widely believed.

However, the statement expressed regret over the altercation between security personnel and a customer at the estate’s entrance gate, stressing that it does not reflect the official position of the estate management or the chamber of commerce.

The China General Chamber of Commerce emphasised its commitment to equality and inclusiveness and welcomed first-hand visits to witness the truth, Punch reports.

The statement added:

“Our principles are to enhance friendship between the people of both countries and promote economic development."

FCCPC seals popular Abuja supermarket

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that FCCPC officials sealed Sahad Store, a popular supermarket in the Garki Area of Abuja.

The move is in response to President Bola Tinubu’s recent actions addressing Nigeria’s food crisis.

The development comes 24 hours after Tinubu’s statement, indicating a proactive posture against factors causing the food crisis in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng