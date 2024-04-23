A mother has gone viral on social media after sharing a video revealing what she goes through as a mother of three boys

In the video shared via the TikTok app, the strong mother was seen chasing her boys who refused to stay at a place

Netizens especially mothers took to the comments section to share their funny experiences with their sons

A Nigerian mother of three boys has ignited funny reactions on the TikTok app with her recent video.

The trending clip showed her chasing after her sons and trying her best to make them stay at a place.

Nigerian mum of 3 boys shares ordeal Photo credit: @miz_oni3/TikTok.

Mum shares experience with 3 sons

The mother identified on TikTok as @miz_oni3 lamented over the stress involved in raising three boys.

She was seen carrying her last son while running around to beat the other ones who refused to stay at a place.

She captioned the video:

“POV: when you have three boys.”

Reactions trail video of mother of boys

The comments section on TikTok was filled with reactions from mothers of male children who shared their experiences.

While some lamented over the difficulty in coping with the little boys, others revealed how it messed with their mental health.

Crystabelle said:

“I have 2 boys and I keep telling myself when they go to boarding house l'd pack my bags and start living in a cave where river flows cuz I need the peace i really need to get my sanity back.”

Asaba perfume plug said:

“Leave them o see as your wall clean, no single pencil or crayon stain. Come and visit me.”

Ebony commented:

“My sister has 6 boys come see the way she Dey cry everyday beating No dey do them anything again.”

Official__Pablo reacted:

“Carry two go orphanage now my mama do us when I turn ten mama later come carry us.”

@blessinguchenna56 said:

“I have 2 girls and 1 boy, the girls are sent from heaven to torment me.”

Don-deejarh said:

“My sister that have 6 bois and one gal, and then the gal turn to boi, her house has never been clean for one day.”

@user4721123790970 said:

“I HV 3 boys but na my wife the suffer from their hands.”

Bosslady said:

“I have a friend who has 6 boys 3 sets of twins she was trying for a girl.”

Steven Martin reacted:

“They will soon start using the baby to learn different fighting skills.”

