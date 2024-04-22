The police in the East African nation of Kenya have reportedly arrested fleeing Binance executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla

Nigeria is pushing to have the fugitive Binance executive extradited to face trial on alleged money laundering and tax evasion charges

Legit.ng reported in March that Anjarwalla escaped from detention in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and economic issues.

Nairobi, Kenya - The Kenya police service on Sunday night, April 21, arrested fleeing Binance executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla.

The Punch reported on Monday, April 22, that government sources familiar with the case confirmed the development.

Binance executive Nadeem Anjarwalla is set to face prosecution in Nigeria for alleged tax evasion. Photo credit: @dipoaina1

Source: Facebook

A source said:

“Binance executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla has been arrested by the Kenya Police Service, and he would be extradited to Nigeria this week by Interpol.”

Anjarwalla's 'offences'

Anjarwalla is one of the two Binance executives detained in Nigeria for alleged tax evasion and other offences.

Nigerian authorities confirmed he escaped on Friday, March 22.

The federal government said Anjarwalla would appear before the country's court.

It would be recalled that the Bola Tinubu-led government has been investigating money laundering and terrorism financing transactions allegedly perpetrated on the Binance currency exchange platform.

This led to a clampdown on the platform.

Binance executive to be extradited to Nigeria

Following his arrest, the police in Kenya are reportedly preparing to extradite Anjarwalla to Nigeria within the week.

Furthermore, it was learnt that the arrest of the Binance executive was predicated upon the approval of an extradition request by Interpol in conjunction with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Sani reacts as detained crypto boss disappears

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former federal lawmaker and social critic, Senator Shehu Sani, said if Anjarwalla is seen in a suit, “you cannot believe he can jump through the window and run”.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member shared his thoughts via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle.

