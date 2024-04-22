Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the stock market.

West Power & Gas Limited (WPG), the primary stakeholder in Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), has announced the dismissal of the former managing director, Tinuade Sanda.

The termination was confirmed through a letter dated April 17, 2024, signed by the company's chairman, Charles Momoh.

WPG, a limited liability company registered under Nigerian law, holds a 60% stake and controls Eko Disco through a consortium acquisition.

WPG terminates Sanda's employment

In a recent update, WPG announced that Sanda is no longer employed by the company.

The letter read in part:

“We refer to your contract of employment dated April 1, 2022, signed between you and WPG Limited. We hereby advise you that your service is no longer required and accordingly your employment with WPG Ltd is hereby terminated effective April 17, 2021, by clause 10.2 of the Contract."

According to The Sun, WPG informed Sanda that it is obligated to pay her three months' salary instead of notice, as the due amount has been credited to her account.

Upon receipt of the letter, Sanda is expected to return all the company's properties (whether WPG or EKEDP) in her possession.

Recall that following a directive from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), EKEDC relieved Sanda of her position as MD/CEO on March 26, 2024.

Sanda's sack generated controversies within the company with another statement released claiming a misreading of NERC's earlier notification led to her sack.

Subsequently, Sanda exited Eko DisCo and returned to WPG. Rekhiat Momoh was promptly appointed as her replacement, effective the same date.

NERC fines 11 DisCos N10 billion

In related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that NERC imposed a penalty of N10.5 billion on the 11 electricity distribution companies (DisCos) operating in the country.

NERC said this was due to their failure to adhere to the regulations concerning the capping of estimated bills for customers without meters.

The commission clarified that the DisCos would be required to reimburse approximately 10% of the excess charges they levied on their customers between January and September 2023.

