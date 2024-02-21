Cryptocurrency exchange platform Binance said it will block users who tend to be manipulative

It emphasised its commitment to continued strict security protocol regardless of users' services on the app

This occurred after the Nigerian government considered blocking the online platform and other cryptocurrency companies

Cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has stated that users behaving in a manipulative way would be removed from the platform.

It said this in a statement on its platform, emphasizing its commitment to P2P users in Nigeria.

It stated,

“We are dedicated to providing a market-driven, fraud-free, and manipulation-free platform for users. We take our responsibility to protect users very seriously. To be clear: if users are behaving in a malicious or manipulative way, they will be removed from the platform.

"We are always investing in improving our processes and tools, which includes setting an upper limit for ads, filtering and removing bad ads, requiring and raising deposits for merchants posting ads as well as processes for actioning against any market manipulators.”

It added that it is working hand in hand with local authorities, lawmakers, and regulators to ensure it acts on non-compliance.

The platform stressed its shared goal of protecting users while promoting innovations.

It also reassured users of its continued strict security protocol regardless of the products or services used on the Binance app.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government is contemplating blocking the online platforms of Binance and other cryptocurrency companies to prevent alleged manipulation of the foreign exchange market and illicit financial transfers.

This came as the naira reached an all-time low of N1,815 to a dollar on the black market due to the recent unprecedented depreciation of the Nigerian currency.

On Tuesday, traders in the black market told legit.ng that they sold the naira for N1,830 per dollar.

