A Binance executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla, who was arrested in Nigeria has escaped the custody of the country’s security agents

A report published on Monday morning, March 25, noted how Anjarwalla fled from the Abuja guest home where he and one other colleague were detained

Legit.ng gathered that Nigerian authorities are working to get the escapee back into custody

FCT, Abuja - Nadeem Anjarwalla, one of the two Binance executives detained in Nigeria for alleged tax evasion and other offences, has escaped custody.

Premium Times reported on Monday morning, March 25, that Anjarwalla escaped on Friday, 22 March, from the Abuja guest house where he and his colleague were detained.

The 38-year-old was said to have fled on Friday, March 22, after guards on duty led him to a nearby mosque for prayers in the spirit of the ongoing Ramadan 2024.

The Kenyan cryptocurrency boss is believed to have flown out of Abuja using a middle-east airliner.

Anjarwalla's ordeal

Anjarwalla was arrested in February and detained over allegations of manipulation in foreign exchange trading relating to the Naira and other offences.

The Nigerian government said over $21.6 billion was traded by Nigerians whose identities were concealed by Binance.

At one point, Anjarwalla was transferred to a local hospital after he fell ill. His exact symptoms were unclear but possibly indicated malaria, according to his wife, Elahe Anjarwalla.

Anjarwalla's colleague, Tigran Gambaryan, remained in custody and neither man has not been officially charged with any crime.

Gambaryan has been visited by a US State Department official, but Nigerian government guards have also remained present in the meeting, preventing him from speaking privately.

