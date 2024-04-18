The Iyaganku Chief Magistrate Court in Ibadan has ordered that the 29 individuals arrested for invading Oyo state secretariat be remanded

The Iyaganku Chief Magistrate Court in Ibadan has ruled that all 29 agitators arrested for invading the Oyo State Secretariat be remanded in prison.

The charges filed against them by the prosecutor include conspiracy, forming an illegal association, treasonable felony, unlawful possession of guns, conduct likely to disturb society's peace, and going armed in public.

According to The Vanguard, the defendants were arraigned for these charges on Wednesday, April 17, and have been taken to the Agodi Correctional Center in Ibadan.

Chief Magistrate Olabisi Ogunkanmi, who presided over the case, adjourned the hearing until August 1.

Prosecutor's Claims

The prosecuting counsel, CSP Funke Fawole, claimed that the suspects schemed to unseat the democratically elected governor of Oyo State, Engr Seyi Makinde, on Saturday around 8:30 am.

She revealed that the materials recovered from them included charms, guns, cutlasses, and knives.

She established that this is a direct violation of the state Criminal Code under Section 62 and is punishable under Sections 41 (b), 64, 80, 249 (d), and 516.

The prosecutor also argued that the act contravened Sections 3 and 6(b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap RII, Vol 14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

NAN reports that the defendants include Abefe Muritala, 40; Hammed Adesokan, 37; David Ayoola, 40; Tola Olufemi, 60, ‘F’; Ismaila Adepoju, 45; Mathew Olalere, 54; Ezekiel Ajani, 42; Wahab Salaudeen, 56; Rofiat Ayanwale, 25, ‘F’; Anthony Fatoki, 34; Funsho Omoyajowo, 64, ‘F’; Adeniyi Ademola, 29; Kayode Fakeye, 45; Esther Abiona, 78, ‘F’; Alabi Oritola, 44; Alabi Ogundeji, 55; Joseph Adeyemo, 29; Lateef Adejumo, 60; Ismaila Peter, 65; Titilayo Taiwo, 58, ‘F’; Saburi Ayanwale, 28; Adeola Elegbede, 27; Peter Adeyemo, 75; Yussuf Adebayo, 67; Peter Ismaila, 65; Dosumu Toyin, ‘F’, 65; Wasiu Fatunmbi, 30; and Amos Ogundeji, 45.

