JAMB has delisted 25 CBT centres after its 2024 mock-UTME which was held across 793 CBTs across Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that JAMB delisted the centres for poor conduct in preparation for the 2024 UTME main examination

UTME 2024 is scheduled to commence on Friday, April 19 and end on Monday, April 29

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Ikoyi, Lagos state - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that it has delisted 25 computer-based test (CBT) centres.

In a document seen by Legit.ng on Wednesday, April 17, JAMB said it took the decision after its 2024 mock which was held on Thursday, March 7.

JAMB delists 25 centres in 16 states and the FCT. Photo credits: Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede, Vladimir Vladimirov

Source: UGC

The examination body stated that the action is to ensure strict adherence to regulatory standards amongst its partners.

Legit.ng understands that JAMB's decision followed the affected centres’ non-compliance to the laid-down procedures and the difficulties encountered by candidates posted to the centres to sit the 2024 mock-UTME in March.

JAMB 2024: Affected centres

The list of the affected centres as released by the examination body revealed that they are spread across 16 states of the federation and the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

While four centres were delisted in Lagos, two are affected in Kaduna and Anambra states respectively.

Edo, Imo and Osun also have two centres each while Benue, Delta, Plateau, Kwara, and Zamfara have one centre each.

In Lagos, the affected centres are Ola Unity Children's School, Tapa street, Ebutte metta; Command Secondary School CBT Centre Ipaja, Command bus-stop, Ajasa; Command Day Secondary School, Ojo cantonment, Ojo; and the Laurelhall schools CBT Centre, Laurelhall Schools Avenue, Ladegboye road, Imowo Kekere, Off Ijedee road, Ikorodu.

The affected centres in Kaduna state are; Beijing International School Kaduna, Kowa new extension; and Ateko Digital Technology, Kaduna South.

At the FCT, Lincoln College of Science Management and Technology, Abuja, was affected.

Check out the full list below:

Photo credit: @JAMBHQ

Source: Twitter

Photo credit: @JAMBHQ

Source: Twitter

Read more JAMB-related news

Late JAMB candidates to be marked as absent

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB enjoined admission seekers to adhere to its protocols.

The examination body stated that candidates who are 30 minutes late to their examination halls would be disallowed from writing the UTME 2024.

Source: Legit.ng