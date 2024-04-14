A pregnant woman and two other people have been arrested by the operatives in possession of N3.2m counterfeit notes

According to reports, operatives of the NDLEA intercepted a commercial bus transporting the cash owned by the three suspects at Jabi Park, Abuja

The agency’s director of media and advocacy, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the development via a statement on Sunday

FCT, Abuja - Three suspects with illegal notes and hard substances have been nabbed by the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA).

NDLEA arrested a pregnant woman and two others with N3.2m fake notes. Image of one of the suspects arrested by the agency. Photo credit: @ndlea_nigeria

Source: Twitter

This is as the agency intercepted a commercial bus conveying N3.2 million counterfeit cash owned by the suspects identified as an eight-month pregnant woman, Favour Peter, 24; Esther Adukwu, 27, and Ochigbo Michael, 39.

Suspects caught with fake notes, illicit drugs

This was made known in a statement by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, and shared on the agency’s website on Sunday.

According to the statement, the three suspects were arrested at Jabi Park in Abuja in a follow-up operation on Tuesday, April 9, following the seizure of the fake naira notes in Lokoja, Kogi state.

Also, Babafemi said that NDLEA officers intercepted 37-year-old Aliyu Lawal along Lokoja-Abuja Road on Monday 8th April and recovered 620 blocks of cannabis weighing 310kg from him.

Ten sacks of the same psychoactive substance weighing 98kg were also seized along the Okene-Lokoja-Abuja expressway by NDLEA operatives from Jama Obodo, 44, in a commercial bus coming from Ilesha, Osun state route Taraba state on Wednesday 10th April.

NDLEA's Buba Marwa issues warning

