The Nigerian Army (NA) has confirmed the alleged involvement of two soldiers in the theft of armoured cables at the Dangote Refinery

The Director Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu said the army is deeply concerned about the incident

Nwachukwu said the two soldiers have been identified and are currently under the custody of the Nigerian Army

Lagos state - The Nigerian Army (NA) said the alleged involvement of two soldiers in the case of theft at the Dangote Refinery in Lagos is totally unacceptable and highly regrettable.

The Director Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu said the two suspects have been identified and are currently under custody.

Nwachukwu said the Nigerian Army is deeply concerned about the reported case,

He said these in a statement issued via the Army X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @HQNigerianArmy on Wednesday, April 17.

The Army spokesman said soldiers were hired by a civilian contractor to recover some Armoured cables at the Dangote Refinery.

He explained that the proactive intervention of vigilant troops and private security operatives on duty prevented the soldiers from carrying out the criminal act.

He added that the stolen cables have been recovered and are in safe custody.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the two suspects were hired by a civilian contractor simply identified as Mr Smart, who claimed he wanted to recover some Armoured cables he had left behind on the refinery's premises.

“Unknown to the soldiers, the said contractor, sensing trouble as they approached the security post, excused himself from the vehicle and bolted, leaving them behind.”

He said further investigations are ongoing to fully ascertain the depth of culpability of the apprehended soldiers.

According to Nwachukwu, the NA is working closely with the management of the Dangote Refinery to ensure a thorough investigation into this unfortunate incident.

