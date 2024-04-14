The Nigerian Army has called on the public to disregard a claim that its recruited a wanted repentant Boko Haram member

Part of the claim was that the soldier, Private Adamu Muhammad, killed a woman, Hauwakulu Tabra, and hid her body

Distancing itself from the allegation, the NA said it has never recruited any Boko Haram member into its ranks at any time

Abuja - The Nigerian Army (NA) has reacted to a viral claim that a repented Boko Haram member, Private Adamu Muhammad, which it allegedly enlisted recently killed a woman, Hauwakulu Tabra, in Enugu state.

According to the claim published in a Sahara Reporters post, the recruit, after killing the woman, hid her remains.

Deeming it pertinent to clear the air on this allegation, the NA, in a statement released by its spokesman, Major General Oyema Nwachukwu, noted that it has at no point in time, either in the past or present enlisted repentant Boko Haram members to its strength.

The Nigerian Army has denied the viral claims in strong terms

However, the force stated that considerations were given to Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) who in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the North East distinguished themselves morally and patriotically.

It added that such members of the CJTF must have also shown commitment, dedication and loyalty to the service and the nation.

The NA, speaking on the issue, revealed that murder of Tabra occurred on the night of Thursday 11 April 2024 and her corpse was discovered within the barracks on Friday 12 April 2024.

It went on to make it known that preliminary investigations revealed that the late Hauwakulu Tabra was actually murdered by the said soldier, who is presently in detention for further investigation to unravel the motive behind his actions.

Part of the statement read:

"Much as it is highly regrettable that a young lady lost her life in the hands of a man with whom she was in an amorous relationship, the incident should not be latched on to insinuate a laughable claim that the dastardly act was committed by a repentant Boko Haram recruited into the Nigerian Army.

"The general public should be rest assured that justice will be served, as the NA will not condone any unprofessional conduct or indiscipline within its ranks."

