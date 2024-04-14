Residents of a community in Osun state have been thrown into shock following the action of a young man towards his aged mum

The young man, Lukman Adejoju, killed his mum who was said to be around 100 years over proceeds from a palm oil plantation

The Osun state police command has confirmed the unfortunate incident and arrested Lukman Adejoju, as well as his accomplices

Osun state, Osogbo - A young man identified simply as Lukman Adejoju has been arrested by operatives of the Osun state police command for allegedly killing his mother, Aminat.

Why did the young man kill his mum?

The Punch reported on Sunday, April 14, that Lukman, was a resident of Kajola Village near Apomu in Osun state.

The report disclosed that the man killed his mum, who was said to be about 100 years old, following a dispute over proceeds of palm oil sold.

An eyewitness, identified simply as Rasaki, said Lukman and the deceased hired a labourer who assisted them in selling some kegs of palm oil.

As the labourer wanted to remit the proceeds, the late Aminat reportedly insisted that the money should be paid to her, which infuriated the suspect's action.

He further said:

“Residents of the village were all disappointed when we heard of the incident. The incident happened in Kajola village near Apomu on Saturday at about 4:00p.m.

“We heard that Lukman who should be around 63 years old disagreed with his mother Aminat aged 100 years, over who should collect the proceeds from their palm oil plantation.

“A labourer that was hired by the two of them wanted to remit proceeds of the sales but the mother insisted that she ought to receive it first. That led to a serious misunderstanding. Lukman attacked the woman and killed her.”

Osun police react as man kills mother

Reacting, the spokesperson for the Osun state police command, Yemisi Opalola, on Sunday, said the suspect had been transferred to the command headquarters in Osogbo, the state capital, for further investigation, The Sun reported.

Opalola said:

“They were both going to farm when they disagreed. The suspect said he could not explain the spirit that possessed him. He admitted that he pushed the deceased who should be about 100 years old, and the woman fell and died.

“He has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department in the headquarters in Osogbo for further investigations.”

