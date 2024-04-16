The eleventh prosecution witness, Dr Richard Somiari, in the ongoing trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, who was accused of killing the Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Micheal Ataga, has said that the DNA blood samples found on Chidinma’s blouse matched with that of Usifo Ataga.

Somiari testified before Justice Yetunde Adesanya of the Lagos State High Court, which is sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square, on Tuesday, April 16.

Usifo Ataga: Expert tenders forensic result of blood on Chidinma Ojukwu's cloth Photo Credit: Usifo Ataga

Source: Twitter

Ojukwu, a 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, is charged with the murder of Ataga alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu and one Adedapo Quadri.

Dr. Richard Somiari is the Centre Director/ Consultant for the Lagos State DNA and Forensics Centre. He testified as the eleventh prosecuting witness (PW11) in the ongoing trial of Chidinma Ojukwu.

Led in evidence by the Lagos State Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Adenike Oluwafemi, Dr Somiari stated that he has the highest level of oversight and produces administrative and technical reviews of reports.

Source: Legit.ng