Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri said Pastor Paul Enenche's apology has vindicated Anyim Vera as a bonafide graduate of law

Omokri said Pastor Enenche has by his exemplary conduct, shown that love is stronger than pride

He urged politicians" caught on the phone or in regular conversation doing or saying what they ought not to do about others", to emulate Pastor Enenche

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has commended Pastor Paul Enenche, of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja for apologising to NOUN law graduate, Vera Anym.

Legit.ng recalls that Enenche had embarrassed Anyim while she was giving testimony of her graduation from the Faculty of Law, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

Omokri said Eneche's apology has fully vindicated Anyim

Eneche’s apology has fully vindicated Anyim

Omokri said Eneche’s apology has fully vindicated Anyim as a bonafide graduate of law, and a recipient of God's grace.

He stated this while his verified X handle (formerly known as Twitter) , on Monday, April 15

He added that Enenche has, by his exemplary conduct, shown that love is stronger than pride

“His choice of words in his apology to Miss Anyim also demonstrated Christlike character and was a very redemptive teachable moment. Miss Anyim is now fully vindicated as a bonafide graduate of law and a recipient of God's grace.”

He added:

"Their pastor has, by his exemplary conduct, shown that love is stronger than pride."

Omokri urged politicians to receive the anointing of honesty and make amends by apologising and restituting for their wrongs.

“I also call on certain politicians aligned with Pastor Paul Enenche, to learn courage from him. If they were caught on the phone or in regular conversation doing or saying what they ought not to do about others, they should receive the anointing of honesty and gallantry to own up to their mistakes and make amends by apologising and restituting.”

Lady rebuked by Pastor Enenche speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that following the embarrassing church incident, Anyim broke her silence,

Legit.ng recently reported. In the comment section of her sister's post, Veronica had a few words to say.

She wrote: "It's well my sister."

