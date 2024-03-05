Naira for the fourth day in a row, strengthen against the US dollar in the official foreign exchange market

This is happening as the Central of Nigeria continue its effort to create more liquidity of foreign exchange in the market

It was, however a different story for Nigerian currency in the two unofficial markets against the US dollar

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerian currency, the Naira, continue to appreciate against the US dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) segment of the FX market.

The latest data from FMDQ securities revealed that the Naira closed on Monday, March 5, at N1,534.19/$1.

Naira rises in value for 3 straight days against US dollar Photo credit: Benson Ibeabuchi

Source: Getty Images

This represents a N14.06 or 0.9% improvement when compared with last Friday’s value of N1,548.25/$1.

The latest exchange rate marks three straight days of gains for the Naira against the US dollar.

This happened despite forex supply depreciated by 39.7 per cent or $117.37 million to $178.63 million from the $296.00 million recorded in the preceding trading session.

Naira also maintained stability against the Pound Sterling and the Euro in the spot market, remaining unchanged at N1,956.06/£1 and N1,675.25/€1, respectively.

Naira at the unofficial market

It was, however, a different story for the Naira at the unofficial market amidst continued crackdown on cryptocurrency online traders such as Binance.

Checks shows that at the parallel market, Naira weakened against the US Dollar yesterday by N45 to quote at N1,605/$1, in contrast to the preceding session’s N1,560/$1.

There is no longer data from Peer to Peer Market as the CBN continue o clamp down on alleged saboteurs in the FX market.

The House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes recommended the arrest of Chief Executive Officer of Binance Holding Limited, Mr Changpeng Zhao.

The lawmakers said Zhao should be arrested and be brought to the committee to answer questions about the grave allegations levelled against the company in a petition brought to the committee.

