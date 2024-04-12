Dollar Exchange Rate: Shehu Sani Slams Nigerians For Not Crediting Adeboye’s Prophecy For Naira Rise
- Senator Shehu Sani has slammed Nigerians for not giving credit to Pastor Enoch Adeboye for prophesying the rise of the naira
- The former federal lawmaker said the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) had prophesied the rise of the Naira
- Nigerians have taken to Sani's post on X (formerly known as Twitter) to react to the issue of naira/dollar exchange rate
FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has remembered the prophecy of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) on naira getting stronger than the United States dollar.
Adeboye had prophesized the possibility of the Nigerian naira bouncing back against the dollar with greater influence. He said God granted him the usual testimonies, adding that some people could not believe.
Adeboye further disclosed that something unique would happen, adding that many may not comprehend the development.
Why are Nigerians not giving Adeboye credit?
Sani wondered why Nigerians were not giving the popular man of God credit for prophesying that the naira would rise again.
He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Friday, April 12.
Sani threw a jibe at Nigerians for not attributing the recent appreciation of naira to other foreign currencies to Adeboye’s prophecy.
The former federal lawmaker wrote:
“Pastor Adeboye has prophesied the rise of the Naira; Why are you not giving him the credit? na wa for una.”
Nigerians react
@AGINAS
How much was Naira to dollar before BAT man assume office? Let him return it back to the figure first.
@Chachababby
Can he tell us when Nigeria will get better pls
@waltskillslfc
They dragged him so badly when he made that prophecy
@T_Reporters
He should go and rest.
Fake prophesy
Prayer enterprise
I wish government should start arresting him and his likes
Sani reacts to Adeboye’s prophecy on naira/dollar
In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that Sani reacted to Pastor Adeboye's prophecy that the naira would bounce back and be bigger than the dollar.
The former federal lawmaker said Nigerians need not comment and argue about how the prophecy will come to pass.
He said what is expected of the people is to just shout Amen to the prophecy as declared by the man of God.
