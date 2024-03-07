The CBN is determined to find solutions to the naira, and in the last few weeks, has made several decisions

The latest is the sale of government securities targeting foreign investors as it seeks to boost liquidity in the FX market

Nigerian currency in the last two days has reversed its gains recorded in both the official and unofficial markets

The Central Bank of Nigeria successfully sold N1.3 trillion worth of treasury bills on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at a very high rate, targeting foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

This is part of CBN's efforts to attract liquidity to strengthen the naira, which has been experiencing a free fall lately due to a shortage in forex supply.

How do treasury bills work?

Treasury Bills, also known as T-Bills, are government-backed, short-term securities issued by the CBN. They are issued when the government needs to borrow funds for a period of time. They have a maximum maturity of 364 days.

Treasury Bills are sold through a bi-weekly auction by the CBN. Buyers quote bids, and the average minimum bid is selected.

The government sells these bills at a lower price (lower than face value). Next, the investor holds on to the T-Bills until the maturity date and, eventually, is paid the full price of the face value.

Details of the latest CBN treasury bill sale

The apex bank took to the market N312.9 billion worth of the 364-day but received bids valued at N1.5 trillion from investors.

At the end of the exercise, however, the CBN allotted N1.3 trillion to successful subscribers at 21.49% after the range of bids was between 17.00% and 27.00%

The CBN will use the funds realised from the market to support the naira in the forex market and bring the exchange rate below N1,500/$.

Latest Naira to Dollar exchange rate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's currency performed poorly against the US dollar in the official exchange markets.

The naira fell by N3.31 in the official market, while in the unofficial market, the naira improved against the dollar.

"In the official market, the Naira sells at N1,605.74/$1, while in the black market, it exchanges at N1,615/$1.

