Ikeja, Lagos state - Princess Kamsy Okeke, a 500-level student of the Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Lagos (UNILAG), has emerged as the Best Pharmacy Brain in Nigeria.

Princess Okeke was announced the winner at the grand finale of the Shalina Young Talents Award (SYTA) Season 5 competition held at the NECA House, Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday, March 21, a statement on UNILAG's website indicates.

Legit.ng gathers that STYA is a competition organized by Shalina Healthcare Limited in search of the best pharmacy brains in Nigeria.

How Kamsy Okeke emerged winner

In the 2024 edition of the SYTA, about 3,000 final-year students participated in the quest across the 24 pharmacy schools in Nigeria.

Subsequently, one finalist was produced from each school to make a total of 24 finalists for the Grand Finale. Okeke beat the 23 other finalists to emerge the winner.

The Registrar of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, Pharm. Ibrahim Babashehu Ahmed and Mr. Raj Arun, the chief commercial officer of Shalina Healthcare Ltd, presented the award to Okeke.

UNILAG's vice chancellor reacts

Reacting, the vice-chancellor of UNILAG, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, congratulated Princess Okeke on her outstanding achievement.

The university don wished Okeke success in future endeavours.

UNILAG celebrates best-graduating student

In another report, UNILAG recently celebrated its overall best-graduating student, David Oluwatomiwa Akanmu.

The university described Akanmu as a “handsome young graduate with a perfect figure”.

Akanmu graduated with a perfect CGPA of 5.0 from the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering. He emerged as the best student in his department, the Faculty of Engineering and the entire university at the 54th Convocation Ceremonies.

