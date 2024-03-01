BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints New FGN Power Company Management Team

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made fresh management appointments in the power sector in the country

Five members of the management team of the FGN Power Company Limited was approved on Friday, March 1

Tinubu made the appointments as part of efforts to reform the power sector and ensure energy security for all Nigerians

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of new members of the management team of the FGN Power Company Limited.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, made this known in a statement posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Olusegun Dada, the Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, @Dolusegun16

Tinubu appoints new FGN power company management team Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

Ngelale said the decision was taken as part of comprehensive efforts to reform the power sector and ensure energy security for all Nigerians.

FGN Power Company Management Team

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) - Kenny Osebi Anuwe (reappointed)

Company Secretary/Legal Advisor - Prof Mamman Lawal (reappointed)

Chief Technical Officer (CTO) - Ebenezer Olawale Fapohunda

Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) - Babatunde Daramola Oniru

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) - Julius Oyekola Olabiyi

He explained that the FGN Power Company management team will collaborate with Siemens Energy to ensure the growth of the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

Ngelale said Tinubu anticipates that the new management will realize the core objectives of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI)

"The President anticipates that with the full constitution of the management team, the FGN Power Company Limited will work assiduously to realize the core objectives of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) in close collaboration with Siemens Energy through a holistic overhaul, modernization, and expansion of the national grid and other critical measures to ensure the growth of the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI)."

