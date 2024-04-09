An Imam, Sheikh Musa Lukwa, has revealed why he led Muslims in Sokoto state in Eid prayers on Tuesday, April 9, despite the announcement by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar

Legit.ng reports that the Sultan on Monday night, April 8, announced that the first day of Shawwal would be observed on Wednesday, April 10, following the inability of the Nigerian moon sighting committee to discover the new crescent

However, it was learnt that some Muslims in Sokoto state ignored the Sultan’s directive and held Eid prayers on Tuesday, April 9

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and religious activities.

Sokoto, Sokoto state - Sheikh Musa Lukwa, a Sokoto-based Islamic cleric, on Tuesday, April 9, led his followers to observe the Eid el Fitr 2024 prayers.

Recall that the Sultan of Sokoto and the president-general of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, had declared Wednesday, April 10, as the day for Eid-el-Fitr.

For illustration purposes only. Depicted persons have no relationship to the events described in this material. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The declaration followed the report of the national moon sighting committees across the country which confirmed that the moon was not sighted.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, Sheikh Lukwa, who has a history of disobeying the Sultan’s directive on moon sighting, led prayers at his mosque around 8:30 am on Tuesday, April 9.

Justifying the latest action, Lukwa said the moon of Shawwal (the tenth month of the Islamic calendar) was sighted in neighbouring Niger Republic on Monday, April 8.

Daily Trust quotes the controversial cleric as saying:

“There were reports of sightings on the new crescent in many places, including here in Nigeria, but the one that we were sure of is that of Niger Republic.

“We have a verified video clip of their council of Ulamah authenticating the report after which the country declared Tuesday, April 9, as Sallah day.

"So it is now binding on us to observe Eid on Tuesday, April 9, because this is what the teachings of the Holy Prophet says.

“If we can accept that of Saudi abia, why can’t we agree with that of Niger Republic which is nearer to us."

He added:

“I am not saying all Nigerian Muslims must observe their Eid prayer on Tuesday but we have no moral justification not to observe our prayer on Tuesday because the new moon was sighted by our neighbours. And remember there is no fasting on Sallah day, it is prohibited."

Read more on Eid-el-Fitr:

Eid el Fitr 2024: Exciting places to visit

Earlier, Legit.ng spotlighted places Muslims can visit to celebrate the 2024 Eid.

EidFest Lagos and Unity Park, Abuja, appeared on the list.

Source: Legit.ng