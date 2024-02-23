The Police in Rivers state have exhumed the remains of the suspected cult leader, Gift Okpara, popularly referred to as 2Baba, the major suspect in the murder of the late Divisional Police Officer, Bako Angbashim in Odiemudie community in the Ahoada East Local Government Area.

The DPO was ambushed, killed, and his body dismembered in September 2023.

Police in Rivers exhume body of late cult leader, 2Baba Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, the exhuming of the body of the Iceland cult leader, who was reportedly killed during a joint operation in the Idu-Ekpeye community in the Ahoada East, came barely a week after the police raid. It was learnt that his gang had earlier escaped with his body.\

How police discovered 2Baba's body

The development was disclosed by a source within the police who did not want his identity revealed. The source said the police had arrested some of the loyalists of the late cult leader, who led them into the deep forest where 2Baba was buried.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to the source:

“The operation took place at midnight of Thursday, and his body was exhumed and taken to town.”

It was reported that a trending video had shown the moment the police were holding a torch, digging the ground, and trying to exhume the remains of the court leader.

It was also learnt that the police authority in the state has scheduled to hold a press briefing on Friday, February 23, where details of how the cult leader's body was recovered would be disclosed to the public.

Source: Legit.ng