The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Abubakar, has asked Muslim Ummah to observe the crescent of Shawwal 1445AH starting Monday, April 8.

The Sultan made the announcement in a statement on Sunday by the Secretary-General of NSCIA, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede.

Sultan sends a message to Muslims as Ramadan approaches ends Photo Credit: Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko

Source: Facebook

Oloyede said if the moon is sighted on Monday, then the Sultan will declare Tuesday as the 1st of Shawwal and the day of ‘Idul Fitr:

However, he said if the crescent is not sighted that day, Wednesday, 10th April 2024, automatically becomes the day of ‘Idul Fitr.

This was contained in a tweet shared by NTA on Sunday, April 7. The tweet reads in part:

"The sultan of Sokoto and President General Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar has asked Muslims to look for the new moon of Shawwal 1445AH on Monday 8th of April, 2024.

"A statement signed by Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, chairman of Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs Sultanate Council Sokoto, says Monday is the 29th of Ramadan at 1445 AH and the day to look for the new moon of Shawwal."

In the tweet, there are phone numbers to reach the Islamic authority should any Nigerian sight the moon first.

The Holy month of Ramadan will be the 29th day on Monday, and many Muslims are looking forward to the new moon. Eid-Il-Fitr is the celebration Muslims have to say goodbye to the Holy month and welcome the new month.

Source: Legit.ng