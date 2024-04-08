The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday, April 8, arraigned Godwin Emefiele

Emefiele, the former CBN governor, is said to be accused by the anti-graft agency for abuse of office

Also, the EFCC is claiming in its suit that Emefiele while in office, misused some allocated funds to the tune of billion of dollars

Lagos - Godwin Emefiele, the immediate-past governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has arrived at the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja for his arraignment over alleged abuse of office.

Emefiele, alongside Henry Isioma Omole, will be arraigned on fresh 26 counts before Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Ikeja High Court on Monday morning.

In the charge marked ID/23787c/2024 and dated April 3, 2024, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) claimed that Emefiele abused his office between 2022 and 2023 in Lagos, Leadership reports.

The venue for the hearing is the Lagos state High Court

Added to this, the EFCC alleged that Emefiele abused his office by allocating over $2billion without bids.

In a report by Punch, the commission noted that Emefiele “directed to be done in abuse of the authority of your office, as the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, an arbitrary act, to wit: allocating foreign exchange in the aggregate sum of $2,136,391,737.33 without bids, which act is prejudicial to the rights of Nigerians.”

"You Must Pay Me N25bn": Emefiele Threatens Akpabio, Gives Reason

Recall that Emefiele had threatened to sue Godswill Akpabio, the Senate president, over alleged defamation.

Akpabio, at a thanksgiving service for Senator Barinada Mpigi at Koroma in Tai local government area of Rivers state stated that the administration of President Bola Tinubu did not know the crime to charge Emefiele with.

According to Akpabio, Emefiele ruined Nigeria's economy as CBN governor, which Tinubu inherited.

Court Allows Ex-CBN Gov Emefiele to Travel, Gives Condition

Emefiele had been granted permission to travel out of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). A federal high court of the FCT granted permission to the ex-CBN governor on Thursday morning, January 18.

