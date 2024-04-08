How Tinubu Put Personal Business Interests Before Infrastructure, Atiku Makes Fresh Allegation
- Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has expressed concern about the proposed Lagos-Calabar highway project restarted by the Bola Tinubu administration
- Legit.ng reports that Atiku said the 700-kilometre road project was intended to cajole the Nigerian masses
- The opposition leader lamented that the road project looked dubious, with all the hallmarks of a white elephant project
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.
Calabar, Cross Rivers state - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, has alleged that President Bola Tinubu puts personal business interests before Nigeria's infrastructures.
Atiku in a statement on Sunday, April 7, by Paul Ibe, his media adviser, said the Lagos-Calabar highway was awarded to Gilbert Chagoury’s Hitech Construction Company Limited (Hitech), an alleged ally of President Tinubu.
As reported by The Cable, the former vice-president also alleged that the process of granting the contract to Hitech lacked any documented competitive bidding process or decision by the federal executive council (FEC).
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Atiku's statement partly reads:
"The project did not require public funds, it did not go through approval from the National Assembly, which holds the power of appropriation. Also, the project only went through the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission with no record of a competitive bidding since Chagoury’s firm was to fund the project 100 per cent."
Arise Television also noted Atiku's latest allegation.
The PDP chieftain added:
“Tinubu has once again put his personal business interest ahead of that of the Nigerian people in violation of his oath of office where he swore that ‘I will not allow my personal interest to influence my official conduct or my official decisions’."
Read more Atiku news:
- ‘Not Atiku’: Primate Ayodele shares prediction on PDP’s presidential candidate in 2027
- 2027: Political scientist explains how Atiku’s ambition is affecting PDP’s growth
- "Premeditated": Atiku reacts as scores of Nigerian soldiers are killed in Delta attack
'Join me in removing Tinubu', Atiku to Obi
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku called on his counterparts in the Labour Party (LP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso in his move to unseat President Tinubu.
Atiku expressed his conviction and commitment to democracy.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng