Calabar, Cross Rivers state - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, has alleged that President Bola Tinubu puts personal business interests before Nigeria's infrastructures.

Atiku in a statement on Sunday, April 7, by Paul Ibe, his media adviser, said the Lagos-Calabar highway was awarded to Gilbert Chagoury’s Hitech Construction Company Limited (Hitech), an alleged ally of President Tinubu.

As reported by The Cable, the former vice-president also alleged that the process of granting the contract to Hitech lacked any documented competitive bidding process or decision by the federal executive council (FEC).

Atiku's statement partly reads:

"The project did not require public funds, it did not go through approval from the National Assembly, which holds the power of appropriation. Also, the project only went through the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission with no record of a competitive bidding since Chagoury’s firm was to fund the project 100 per cent."

The PDP chieftain added:

“Tinubu has once again put his personal business interest ahead of that of the Nigerian people in violation of his oath of office where he swore that ‘I will not allow my personal interest to influence my official conduct or my official decisions’."

