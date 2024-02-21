The former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, has threatened the senate president, Godswill Akpabio, over defamation

Through his lawyer, Emefiele asked the senate president to apologise publicly or face N25 billion defamation suit

Akpabio on Sunday said President Bola Tinubu inherited an economy damaged by Emefiele when he was the CBN governor

FCT, Abuja - Godwin Emefiele, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, has threatened to sue Godswill Akpabio, the president of the senate, over an alleged defamation.

Recall that on Sunday, February 18, the senate president at a thanksgiving service for Senator Barinada Mpigi at Koroma, in Tai local government area of Rivers state, stated that the administration of President Bola Tinubu did not know the crime to charge Emefiele with.

According to Akpabio, Emefiele ruined Nigeria's economy as CBN governor, which Tinubu inherited.

Why Emefiele threatened Akpabio

However, speaking through his lawyer, Mathew Burkaa (SAN), addressed the senate president, the former CBN governor demanding an apology from Akpabio. The apology should be written and published in the media, or he should be ready to face an N25 billion lawsuit.

According to the solicitor, Akpabio's comment implies that Emefiele is a serial offender whose action is the cause of the ongoing hardship Nigerians are currently experiencing.

The lawyer claimed that the statement, if translated literarily, ordinarily or figuratively, means the same thing, and it tarnished the image of its client, Emefiele.

The statement partly reads:

“The cause of the entire hardship in Nigeria today is as a result of the policies of the previous administration.

“A serial offender whose action is responsible for all the hardship experienced by Nigerians today."

Emefiele then posited that the comment by Akpabio undermined the integrity and independence of the court and that it was detrimental to his trial at the court.

Akpabio says Emefiele ruined Economy for Tinubu

