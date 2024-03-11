Wealthy Nigerians have been urged to take it upon themselves to help the less privileged during Ramadan

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made this appeal, stating that the vulnerable needed help

President Tinubu emphasised the significance of such actions in assisting individuals experiencing difficulty during this critical period

President Bola Tinubu has encouraged affluent individuals to support the less privileged in society, especially during Ramadan.

Speaking in Kano, he praised Abdullahi Yari's initiative of distributing 140 truckloads of rice in his honour.

Wealthy Nigerians have been urged to help the needy during the Ramadan period. Photo Credit: NESG

Tinubu's representative, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, highlighted the importance of such acts in aiding those facing hardship during this crucial time.

As quoted by Premium Times, he said:

“All over the world, leadership belongs to more than one person. There is need to always help the vulnerable in the society.

“Let us come together, unite as a country and forge ahead for a better Nigeria.”

Tinubu expressed appreciation towards Mr Yari for his generous donation of 140 trucks of rice adorned with his name and image, intended for distribution among the underprivileged.

Tinubu highlighted that this contribution would significantly alleviate many individuals' challenges.

Additionally, the president urged Nigerians to pray for the nation's unity, peace, and advancement throughout the sacred month of Ramadan.

Yari to distribute 84,000 bags of rice to 500,000 households

Earlier, Abubakar Danburam, speaking on behalf of Mr Yari, disclosed that 140 trucks were filled with 50kg bags totalling 84,000 bags of rice.

He stated that this rice would be distributed among at least 500,000 households in the Northern region.

Danburam noted that this initiative aimed to supplement Mr Tinubu's efforts to assist society's less fortunate and vulnerable members.

Mr Yari urged Nigerians to pray for alleviation from the economic difficulties plaguing the nation.

Sultan declares first day of Ramadan 2024 in Nigeria

Earlier, the spiritual leader of Muslims in Nigeria, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, declared Monday, March 11, as the commencement of the 2024 Ramadan fasting.

The Sultan announced on Sunday night, March 10, in a telecast monitored by Legit.ng.

Muslims worldwide consider the holy month of Ramadan as a period of immense reward and spiritual cleansing.

