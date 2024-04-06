Obasanjo Farm, 27 Feeders Downgraded from Band A to E

Obasanjo Farm, Ota in Ogun state and 27 other feeders have been downgraded from Band A to Band E

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) made this known in a list released on Saturday, April 6

The downgraded feeders are in Oyo, Ogun, Kwara and Osun states with some areas dropping from 20 hours to zero hour daily power supply

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has downgraded Obasanjo Farm and 27 other feeders from Band A to Band E.

This was contained in a statement released by the Ibadan DisCo on Saturday, April 6 via its X handle 9formerly known as Twitter) @IBEDC_NG

According to the list, some areas dropped from 20 hours of daily power supply to zero hours.

As reported by The Punch, the 28 downgraded feeders are in Oyo, Ogun, Kwara and Osun states.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission said the removal of those feeders from Band A is to fix them in the band that fits their daily power allocation.

Band A customers, who reportedly enjoy electricity for a minimum of 20 hours per day now pay N225/KWh because the Federal Government will no longer subsidise power for them.

Full list of Obasanjo Farm, other downgraded feeders

1. IBADAN: Bank Road 11kv Feeder – Magazine Road, Oba Adebimpe Road, Oke Bola (Now in Band B with 16 hours supply)

2. OGUN: GTB 11kv Feeder: Only GTBank Training School, Oke Ilewo Abeokuta ( Now in Band B with 19 hours power supply)

3. KWARA: Seminary 11kv Feeder: From High-school Area to Seminary, Randa area, Olomi area, Bowen Area, Takie Junction, Apake area, Star- Light area, Sabo area, Orita Naira Junction and Terminated at Bode-Eniafe Street (Downgraded to Band B with 16 hours power supply)

4. IBADAN: Ami 11KV Feeder: Onireke, Jericho, Railway Quarters (Downgraded to Band C with 12 hours power supply)

5. KWARA: Asa 11KV Feeder: Asa Dam, Ilorin (Downgraded to Band C with 14 hours power supply)

6. OGUN: Homan 11kv Feeder: Daraju, Eagle Packages and NYCIL (Downgraded to Band C with 14 hours power supply)

7. OGUN: Rite Food Quarters 11kv Feeder: Rite Food Quarters (Downgraded to Band C with 12 hours power supply)

8. KWARA: Senior Staff Qtrs F20 11kv Feeder: Senior Camp Road (Downgraded to Band C with 15 hours power supply)

9. KWARA: SF2 New Bussa 11kv Feeder: Ibadan Way, Wawa Garage Road (Downgraded to Band C with 12 hours power supply)

10. IBADAN: State House 11kv Feeder: Ikolaba, Kuye, Road 214, Oniκοκο (Downgraded to Band C with 14 hours power supply)

11. KWARA: Yidi 11kv Feeder: Asa Dam Road, Irewolede Road, High Merit Road (Downgraded to Band C with 14 hours power supply)

12. IBADAN: Dugbe Awolowo 11kv Feeder: Old Bodija, Sango and Veterinary (Downgraded to Band D with 11 hours power supply)

13. KWARA: Government House 11kv Feeder: Agba Dam Road, Umaru Audi Road, Adelodun Road, Abdulkadir Road, Saad Alamu Street, Offa Road, Flower Garden, Idiagbon Street, Sayomi Street 2nd Avenue Street (Downgraded to Band D with 9 hours power supply)

14. IBADAN: ONIREKE 11KV FEEDER: Link Reservation, Joe Berchort, Oba Akensua (Downgraded to Band D with 10 hours power supply)

15. IBADAN: Oremeji 11kv Feeder: Oba Akinbiyi, Uncle Joe, Letmauk Barracks Road (Downgraded to Band D with 8 hours power supply)

16. IBADAN: Anfani 11KV Feeder: Anfani Road, Ibadan (Downgraded to Band E with 5 hours power supply)

17. KWARA: Basin 11kv Feeder: Umaru Audi Road, Fate Road, Fate Tanke Road, Gra Ilorin, Gss Ilorin, Mubo Strrt, Agric Estate, Sango Road, Alhaji Tunde Mohammed Road, Panat, Station Road, Catchment Road (Downgraded to Band E with 7 hours power supply)

18. Oyo: Crown 11KV Feeder: Premier Rd, Oshuntokun, Adeyi, Awolowo Road (Downgraded to Band E with 1-hour power supply)

19. OGUN: Farm 11KV Feeder: Main Obasanjo Farm (Downgraded to Band E with 7-hour power supply)

20. OSUN: Gbongan Road 11kv Feeder: Gbongan-Ibadan Road (Downgraded to Band E with 0-hour power supply)

21. OYO: Impact Radio 11KV Feeder: Ayegoro (Downgraded to Band E with 1-hour power supply)

22. KWARA: Mainstream 11kv Feeder: Mainstream (Downgraded to Band E with 0-hour power supply)

23. KWARA: Muritala Mohammed 11kv Feeder: ITC Road, Ajase Ipo Road, Muritala Mohammed Way, Unity Road, Coca Cola Road, Challenge, Umaru Audi Road, Offa Road, Lajorin, Office Road, Ipaye Road, Police Road, Onikanga Road, Plantation Road, High Court (Downgraded to Band E with 6 hours power supply)

24. OSUN: OSUTH 11KV Feeder, Off Ibokun Road (Downgraded to Band E with 0-hour power supply)

25. IBADAN: P&G 11KV Feeder: 7up Road, Oluyole Estate (Downgraded to Band E with 7 hours power supply)

26. KWARA: TAIWO 11KV FEEDER; Edun, Ita Amodu, Taiwo Area (Downgraded to Band E with 6 hours power supply)

27. KWARA: Tanke 11kv Feeder: Agba Dam Road, John Oyewole Street, Western Reservoir Road, Awolowo Road, Aderoju Street, Peace Street, Alao Farm Road, Akata Street, Olowogada Street, Gege Street, Mfm Road, Tanke Road, Tanke Ilewe Street, Igbo Owu Street, Akorede Street, Fate Tanke Road (Downgraded to Band E with 4 hours power supply)

28. IBADAN: Yale 11kv Feeder: 7up Road, Oluyole Estate (Downgraded to Band E with 1-hour power supply)

