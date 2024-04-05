Bobrisky faces court on Friday, April 5th, on money laundering and naira abuse charges after a video of the crossdresser spraying money trended

EFCC arrested and put Mr Idris in solitary confinement as the nation debated whether he was best suited to be aligned with a male or female

Netizens expressed mixed feelings on the issue with the ever-controversial celebrity, with some saying he is not worth the attention

Popular Nigerian social media personality Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, known as Bobrisky, was arraigned today, Friday, April 5, before Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court, Lagos.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed a six-count charge against the media personality, who, although biologically male, chose to identify as female, on Thursday, April 4.

Bobrisky has pleaded guilty to charges filed against him in court by EFCC Image: EFCC

The charges fall into two categories: abuse of the Naira and money laundering, reported The Nations.

The first four counts allege Bobrisky of mishandling the Nigerian currency by spraying Naira notes while dancing at various social events.

The specific instances cited include:

Spraying ₦400,000 at a social event at IMAX Circle Mall, Lekki (Count 1) Spraying ₦50,000 at Aja Junction, Ikorodu (Count 2) in July-August 2023 Spraying ₦20,000 at White Steve Event Hall, Ikeja (Count 3) in December 2023 Spraying ₦20,000 at another event in Oniru, Victoria Island (Count 4)

These actions are considered a violation of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, which prohibits the mishandling of the Naira.

The more serious charges lie in the final two counts.

These accuse Bobrisky, through his company Bob Express, of failing to comply with anti-money laundering regulations. Specifically, the EFCC alleges that Bobrisky did not submit required declarations of his company's activities to the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML).

Count five claims Bobrisky failed to report on a total of ₦127.7 million paid into Bob Express's Ecobank account between September 1, 2021, and April 4, 2024. Count six alleges a similar offence related to another ₦53 million deposited into the same account during the same period.

These charges, if proven, could be a violation of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act.

The arraignment today will determine how Bobrisky pleads to the charges.

