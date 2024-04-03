Workers at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan have embarked on down-scaling, working from 8.00am to 4.00pm every day

The health workers said they would not resume the night shift until the power supply was restored

They also threatened to go on a seven-day strike if power was not reconnected before Tuesday, April 9

Ibadan, Oyo state - Doctors, nurses, and other staff of the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, Oyo state have announced the suspension of the night shift over the disconnection of the hospital’s power supply.

The health workers said they won’t work beyond 4.00 pm unless power is reconnected by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company.

Patients on admission would need to be discharged from the hospital Photo credit:@HausaRoom

Source: Twitter

The hospital power supply was disconnected over N495m debt which has persisted for over six years, The Punch reports.

Why UCH doctors suspend night shift

The Ibadan DisCo disconnected UCH power on March 19, the third time in less than two months.

UCH workers said they would work from 8.00 am to 4.00 pm every day until power was restored.

As reported by SaharaReporters, the Joint Action Committee Chairman, Oludayo Olabampe, said the worker also threatened to go on a seven-day strike if UCH was not reconnected before Tuesday, April 9.

“From today (Tuesday), we will be ending our services by 4.00 pm. Our services will be only between 8.00 am and 4.00 pm; no call duties, no shift duties, and no 24-hour services until when power is restored. From downscaling, we will go on a seven-day warning strike after a 14-day ultimatum that started counting on March 27.”

Olabampe said patients on admission would need to be discharged, and there would be no new admissions for now.

