Engineer Uzoma Nwagba is the new MD and CEO of the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation

President Bola Tinubu approved his appointment on Friday, April 5 in a statement signed by his aide, Ajuri Ngelale

According to Ngelale, "Nwagba has served as the CEO of the Bank of Industry, driving micro-credit and other financial interventions at the institution"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Engineer Uzoma Nwagba as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP).

Engineer Uzoma Nwagba has been appointed as the MD and CEO of CREDICORP. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Ajuri Ngelale, the president's special adviser on media and publicity, confirmed Nwagba's appointment in a statement signed and issued to newsmen on Friday, April 5.

According to the statement, "Engineer Nwagba, 36, holds a Master’s of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School and a first-class Bachelor’s of Engineering from Howard University, Washington DC."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The statement was shared by Dada Olusegun, the special assistant to President Tinubu, on social media, on his X account.

Prior to his appointment, Engineer Nwagba served as Chief Operating Officer of the Bank of Industry, in charge of driving micro-credit and other financial interventions at the institution.

Part of the statement reads:

"He had also served as Senior Investment Associate, specializing in financial services (banking, insurance, pensions) at the African Capital Alliance.

"Engineer Nwagba was a Software Engineer at Microsoft, where he led multiple teams charged with building enterprise and mobile software for emerging markets (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and Nigeria), before his transition to finance.

"The President expects the new Chief Executive Officer of this critical agency to bring to bear his wealth of experience in finance and technology, as well as his record in driving financial interventions across Nigeria in this new role in order to expand access to credit to all classes of Nigerian citizens, while promoting financial inclusion, and enhancing the quality of life of the Nigerian people as they access the tangibles of prosperity."

Tinubu names new DG of Nigeria’s museum commission

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported earlier that President Tinubu appointed Mr. Olugbile Holloway as the director-general of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the president on media & publicity, disclosed this to newsmen in a statement on Thursday, March 21.

As reported by The Punch, Holloway succeeds Professor Abba Tijani who was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari on August 26, 2020.

He becomes the 8th Indigenous Substantive DG/CEO of the Commission.

Source: Legit.ng