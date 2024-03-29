A Nigerian lady’s journey from Ikorodu to Lekki, accomplished by boat, was shared and quickly became a sensation on TikTok

A Nigerian lady’s boat journey from Ikorodu to Lekki became an instant hit on TikTok after she recounted her experience.

Initially planning to travel by car, she found the cost prohibitively expensive at N20,000. Opting for the waterway instead, she reached Lekki in a mere 20 minutes, spending only N1,500.

The lady held a package as she entered the boat. Photo credit: @butterscotchbakes

Source: TikTok

This savvy travel choice not only saved her time but also a significant amount of money as shown by @butterscotchbakes.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lewis Alexia449 said:

“Abeg I Dey Badore for seaside estate how I go take reach ikorodu from here through the boat, where the jetty Dey.”

Butterscotch wrote:

“Kindly ask the keke drivers in that axis they will take you there.”

Ebony 2024 commented:

“My fear is dt once i sight d water my member go da call me.”

Avodele Temitope Julius:

“Horlarmy sha jen dake.”

Dhareh:

“20k by bus or Uber?”

YomiRoyal:

“Where's this park.”

DatBlackGirl:

“Nah lie ma 2500.”

Olasman2016:

“We wey dey enter brt and bus don't know wetin we dey do.”

User3401183352375:

“My dear is now 2,500 now ooo as of last week.”

Olasman2016:

“Shebi na you wan order uber.”

User98383838738:

“Una go just Dey lie cause of 100 likes and 300 views.”

Source: Legit.ng