FCT minister Nyesom Wike has dismissed the allegation that he was out to pursue Igbo out of Abuja by demolishing their properties in the FCT

Nicholas Ukachukwu alleged that Wike ordered the demolition of the investment on 214 hectares of land in the Asokoro area and that his objective was to send Igbo people out of Abuja

But the minister said there were many such cases on his table, adding that the property investors deceive the government by buying land in large quantities and reselling to residents, which was different from their agreement with the government

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has responded to the allegation that he had concluded plans to fight and pursue Igbos out of Abuja, saying that some government officials conspired with land grabbers to work against the federal government on land allocations issues.

The minister explained that some of the people claiming to be investors were land grabbers, saying they bought hectares of land and started reselling to the residents of Abuja. Wike disclosed that they connive with the legal and land secretariat of the FCT.

Anambra businessman accused Wike of being tribalistic

Wike made the comment while reacting to the allegation by Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu, the chairman and chief executive officer of the SNECOU Group Limited, that he was planning to deal with Igbo people.

In his allegation, Ukachukwu claimed that Wike ordered the demolition of the buildings on 214 hectares of land in the Asokoro area of the FCT in Abuja.

The Anambra-born politician claimed that Wike ordered the demolition without a valid court order despite pending two court orders from two different courts that restrained the minister and the FCT administration from tampering with the properties.

Wike addresses favouritism allegation

During his media chat, Wike maintained that there were many such cases on his table, and they were numerous because corrupt civil servants aided and abetted the property investors he described as "land grabbers."

The minister said the "land grabbers" are defrauding the government and people when they buy land in large quantities and resell it to residents after they have told the government that the lands were for investment.

Source: Legit.ng