Bashir El-Rufai, the son of the former governor of Kaduna State, has launched an insulting campaign against his father’s successor, calling him incompetent and lacking the requisite leadership skills to govern the state.

He made these scathing comments in reaction to Governor Uba Sani's stinging revelation of the large amount of debt left by the past administration.

Governor Sani said that the El-Rufai government’s debt has been hindering the smooth running of his administration, noting that more funds meant for state development are being used to service debt

Kaduna - The son of the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Bashir El-Rufai, has unleashed a barrage of damaging insults on the incumbent governor, Uba Sani, following the latter's revelation of the huge debt inherited from the former administration.

El-Rufai, the son, made these harsh remarks in defence of his father's eight-year reign, stating that it is Governor Sani who lacks the leadership intelligence to steer the affairs of the state.

Bashir said that the current government is deflecting blame as they lack the leadership skills to embrace challenges Image: X/@BashirElRufai

Governor Sani disclosed this during a town hall meeting, where he lamented the setback to the progress and plans of his administration due to the humongous debt, valued at $587 million and 115 contractual liabilities, the Daily Trust reported.

The Leadership reported that the governor noted that out of the N10 billion allocation from the federal government for the month of March, N7 billion was used to service debts.

He then calculated that only N3 billion remained, which, according to him, was insufficient to cover the state's salary bill.

“Despite the huge debt burden of $587 million, 85 billion Naira, and 115 Contractual Liabilities sadly inherited from the previous administration, we remain resolute in steering Kaduna State towards progress and sustainable development. We have conducted a thorough assessment of our situation and are sharpening our focus accordingly,” Governor Sani said.

The son of the former governor then took to his X account (formerly Twitter) to criticise his father’s successor.

He wrote that it is Governor Sani's incompetence in vital aspects of governance that is hindering the state's progress.

He criticised the governor's poor selection of surrounding personnel, branding the circle as "incompetent aides appointed for political patronage.

