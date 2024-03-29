Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria is sharing March 29 with fellow African president, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The leaders of the two African giants are celebrating their birthdays today, March 29.

Tinubu's birthday mate is Ghana's President Akufo-Addo Photo credit:@officialABAT/@NAkufoAddo

While Tinubu turns 72 today, Akufo-Addo, who was born on March 29, 1944, is celebrating his 80th birthday celebration.

Family background

Both presidents come from influential backgrounds with Tinubu into the merchant family of Abibatu Mogaji and Tinubu family of Lagos, The Punch reports.

The Ghanaian president is from a well-known royal and political family of Adeline and Edward Akufo-Addo.

Education

Akufo-Addo studied Law in the United Kingdom and was admitted to the bar in England (Middle Temple) in 1971 and in Ghana in 1975.

Tinubu bagged a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with Honours in 1979 from Chicago State University with a major in Accounting.

Political office

Akufo-Addo was elected president on the platform of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after defeating John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress 2016.

He was reelected in 2020 for a second term in office.

Unlike Tinubu, who became President after his first attempt, Addo lost his first two attempts before fortunes smiled on him in 206 at his third attempt.

Meanwhile, both Presidents are at critical junctures in their tenure with Nigeria facing significant economic challenges, and an alarming level of kidnappings while Akufo-Addo finds himself caught in a squabble over an anti-LGBTQ bill.

