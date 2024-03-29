The Ovie of Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Clement Oghenerukevwe Ikolo, Urhukpe 1, has turned himself in to the police

HRM Ikolo is one of the eight suspects declared wanted by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in connection to the killing of 17 soldiers in the Okuama community

The monarch said he decided to surrender himself to the police to prove his innocence to the federal government

Asaba, Delta state - The Ovie of Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Clement Oghenerukevwe Ikolo, Urhukpe 1, has surrendered himself to the Delta state police command after he was declared wanted by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in connection to the killing of 17 soldiers in Okuama community in Ughelli South LGA.

It was gathered that the traditional ruler reported himself to Police Commissioner, Olufemi Abaniwonda at exactly 6:41pm on Thursday, March 28.

The monarch, who insisted on his innocence in the matter addressed newsmen before he turned himself in to the police.

The state police spokesman, Bright Edafe, confirmed that the command has the monarch in custody, Channels Television reports.

While speaking with journalists, the HRM Ikolo called on the federal and Delta state governments to constitute an independent panel of inquiry to investigate the killing of the military personnel.

Why I decided to present myself to police

As reported by Leadership, the monarch explained that he decided to present himself to the authorities to prove to the Nigerian government and the international community that he had no hand or connection with those who killed the soldiers in the Okuama community.

It was gathered that the traditional ruler was presented with a staff of office by Delta State governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, in November last year not returned to his kingdom since his coronation ceremony over a legal tussle arising from his selection.

HRM Ikolo was living in London, United Kingdom, before his recent selection and crowning as Ovie of Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom following the passage of the former traditional ruler.

Why soldiers were killed in Delta community

Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man released a video explaining what allegedly led to the killing of 16 soldiers in Okuama in Delta state.

The unidentified man said two warring communities, Okuama and Okoloba, had been embroiled in a land dispute which degenerated into a crisis.

He, however, blamed the government and leaders for not calling both communities for a genuine peaceful resolution.

