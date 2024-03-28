The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has reassured Nigerians to safeguard the safety and security of both citizens and visitors during the approaching Easter festivities.

The IGP has mandated continuous security measures and safeguarding public areas nationwide to fulfil this pledge.

He stressed the significance of professional behaviour among police personnel assigned to these tasks.

FCT, Abuja — The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, issued a directive on Thursday, March 28, ordering increased security measures in public areas nationwide.

He emphasised the police force's dedication to safeguarding citizens and visitors during Easter festivities.

Furthermore, he instructed State Commissioners of Police (CPs) and their overseeing Zonal Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to deploy officers and resources to potential security risk zones within their jurisdictions.

He mentioned that thorough and forward-thinking patrols would be carried out at various locations such as worship centres, train stations, highways, bus terminals, airports, water routes, recreational spots, banks, and other essential facilities and public areas.

IGP guarantees safety of Nigerians

However, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) guaranteed sufficient security for all travellers heading to their hometowns and other destinations across the country during the festivities.

This security assurance applies regardless of the mode of transportation—be it by road, air, water, or rail—as there has been an increase in deployments and heightened patrols in all regions, including aerial surveillance.

As reported by The Nation, the police spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement said:

“The Nigeria Police Force emphasises the importance of professional conduct among its officers deployed for these duties.

"While ensuring courteousness to law-abiding citizens, officers will maintain firmness and ruthlessness towards criminal elements seeking to exploit the festive period for their unlawful activities."

The Inspector General of Police extends his congratulations to Nigerians, specifically the Christian community, during the Easter festivities.

He expresses gratitude for citizens' support and urges ongoing collaboration with the Nigeria Police and other security entities by promptly sharing actionable information to thwart and uncover criminal activities.

He stated that the Nigeria Police Force remains dedicated to serving and safeguarding the community, encouraging everyone to stay alert and report any potentially concerning behaviour to the nearest police station or post.

FG declares Friday and Monday as Easter holiday

Legit.ng reported earlier that the federal government has announced that Friday, March 29th, and Monday, April 1st, will be designated public holidays.

This decision aims to allow the Christian community and all Nigerians to observe Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, conveyed this declaration on behalf of the federal government in an official statement.

