Nigerian banks will not open up their offices for business across the country on Friday, March 29 and Monday, April 1, 2024

This is in line with the directive of the federal government to all institutions in celebration of the Easter public holidays

Customers of various Nigerian banks are urged to make use of alternative channels, such as the electronic banking services

Nigerian Banks across the country are set to close offices by Friday, March 29 and Monday, April 1, 2024.

This is in observation of the public holidays to mark the 2024 Good Friday and Easter Monday celebrations, respectively.

This was declared by Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, on the federal government's behalf.

He said this in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Aishetu Ndayako.

Beyond its religious significance, Easter, according to the minister, fosters principles of love, forgiveness, and compassion—critical to social harmony and cohesiveness.

He urged Christians to aspire to these values because they can positively affect Nigeria's socioeconomic development by promoting harmony, decreasing discord, and promoting collaboration among Nigerians.

He also urged Nigerians to perform deeds of kindness and generosity to improve the material circumstances of those less fortunate than themselves.

He claimed that this aligns with President Bola Ahmed's Renewed Hope Agenda.

Alternative channel for transactions

In light of the holidays, banks urged customers to explore alternative channels for making transactions by using electronic banking services.

The significant types of E-banking are online Internet banking, mobile banking, USSD, and Automated Teller Machines (ATM).

