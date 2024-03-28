The governor of Kaduna state has offered the students who were recently freed from the kidnappers' den, free education

Governor Uba Sani also assured the pupils that the school would now to adequate security to make learning comfortable

Sani also offered the family of the head teacher who died in captivity, N10 million naira and scholarships to his children up to the university level

Kaduna state - Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state has offered free education to the rescued Kuriga school students under his foundation.

As reported by Channels TV on Thursday, March 28, Sani also promised to rebuild the LEA primary and government secondary school in Kuriga. He also added that his government would provide other basic infrastructure in the community.

Addressing the children at the state house before their departure to Kuriga on Thursday, the governor assured them that the kidnapping incident, would not in any way affect their education.

He stated that adequate security has been provided to the Kuriga community, to ensure that the residents go about their daily lives without fear.

Sani gives family of head teacher N10million

He also announced a N10 million donation to the family of the head teacher, Abubakar Isah who died in captivity, as well as offered scholarships to his children up to university level, The Punch report added.

“Yesterday, the parents came here, met the children and everyone was happy. I would like to give credit to the children who have since been handed over to the Kaduna State government. I am happy that all the children here are extremely happy and in high spirits.

“All the children are back safely, but we lost only one teacher, and may his soul rest in peace. Mallam Abubakar was a good man, and his children have missed him. We all miss him. He was one of the most resourceful teachers in the school, but we lost him.

“The Kaduna State government will be supporting the children of Mallam Abubakar through school. We will also be supporting the family with N10m because of what they went through. Mallam Abubakar died due to some medical conditions he had. May his would rest in peace,” he said.

137 Kaduna schoolchildren were released, not 287

Meanwhile, Governor Uba Sani clarified that the number of schoolchildren abducted from Kuriga on March 7, 2024, was 137, not 287, as previously reported.

In an interview with Channels Television on Sunday, Sani clarified that despite initial reports of 287 children abducted, the actual number was 137 from both primary and secondary schools.

Previously, Sani Abdullahi, a teacher at Government Secondary School Kuriga, had reported that 287 students were unaccounted for following the attack. However, the governor clarified that the figure of 287 was provided by community members lacking official school records.

