The FG has released the names of BDCs operators allegedly involved in financing terrorism within Nigeria

The list includes detailed information, such as the names of individuals and companies involved in terrorism

The Nigerian government will now direct that their assets be immediately identified and frozen, without prior notice

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The federal government has identified fifteen entities it believes are allegedly sponsoring terrorism.

They consist of six businesses that operate Bureaux de Change and nine people.

Nigerian govt sanctions 15 individuals and companies for terrorism Photo credit: Benson Ibeabuchi

Source: Facebook

The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), disclosed this in an email to The Punch on Tuesday. It was titled “Designation of Individuals and Entities for March 18, 2024.

The report states that on March 18, 2024, the Nigeria Sanctions Committee convened. It was suggested at the discussion that certain people and organizations be sanctioned for their role in financing terrorism.

Here are the BDCs identified

The six BDCs and firms are

West and East Africa General Trading Company Limited

Settings Bureau De Change Limited

G. Side General Enterprises

Desert Exchange Ventures Limited

Eagle Square General Trading Company Limited

Alfa Exchange BDC

Checks on the CBN website show that Alfa Exchange was one of the BDCs that lost its license, but over the years, it has been operating from No. 43, Gidan Gami Ibrahim Taiwo Road, Kano."

The other BDCs mentioned were not found on CBN records.

Individuals alledged to sponsor terrorism

Tukur Mamu

Yusuf Ghazali

Muhammad Sani

Abubakar Muhammad

Sallamudeen Hassan

Adamu Ishak

Hassana-Oyiza Isah

Abdulkareem Musa

Umar Abdullahi

Punishment expected for terrorism financing

The Nation also reported that the persons involved would in accordance with Section 54 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, institutions and individuals are required to:

“(a) Immediately, identify and freeze, without prior notice, all funds, assets, and any other economic resources belonging to the designated persons and entities in your possession and report same to the Sanctions Committee;

“(b) Report to the Sanctions Committee any assets frozen or actions taken in compliance with the prohibition requirements.

“(c) Immediately file a Suspicious Transactions Report to the NFIU for further analysis on the financial activities of such an individual or entity; and

“(d) Report as a Suspicious Transactions Report to the NFIU, all cases of name matching in financial transactions prior to or after receipt of this List.”

It said: “The freezing obligation required above shall extend to“(a) All funds or other assets that are owned or controlled by the designated persons and entities, and not only those that are tied to a particular act, plot, or threat of terrorism or terrorism financing;

“(b) Those funds or other assets that are wholly or jointly owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by designated persons or entities;

“(c) The funds or other assets derived or generated from funds or other assets owned or controlled directly or indirectly by designated persons or entities; and

“(d) Funds or other assets of persons and entities acting on behalf of, or at the direction of designated persons or entities.”

CBN asks BDC operators to leave the streets

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the CBN announced new rules that will see the end of the sale of dollars on the street in Nigeria

New guidelines issued for Bureau de Change (BDC) operators are aimed at streamlining their operations and enhancing regulatory oversight

CBN hopes these measures will help create stability for the naira and transparency of the foreign exchange market

Source: Legit.ng