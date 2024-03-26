Tukur Mamu has issued a seven-day ultimatum for the retraction of his name as a terrorist financier to prevent litigation

Mamu's lawyer said the Nigerian Sanctions Committee lacks the statutory mandate to pronounce Mamu as a terrorist financier

Barrister J.J. Usman argued that no court has made any pronouncement profiling the publisher as such

Kaduna state - The publisher of Kaduna-based Desert Herald Newspaper, Tukur Mamu, has written to the Attorney General of the Federation regarding the list of terrorism sponsors in Nigeria.

Mamu demanded a retraction for profiling and designating him as a terrorist financier.

This was contained in a letter from Mamu’s lawyer, J.J. Usman (SAN), addressed to the AGF, on Monday, March 25, 2024.

Usman gave a seven-day ultimatum for the retraction of Mamu as a terrorist financier to prevent litigation, The Punch reported.

He argued that the sanctions committee lacks the statutory mandate to pronounce his client a terrorist financier.

He added that the office of the AGF is currently prosecuting the publisher on allegations concerning terrorism.

Usman said no court has designated them as a terrorist financier.

“The Nigerian Sanctions Committee lacks the statutory mandate to pronounce on, and to designate Mr Tukur Mohammed Mamu as a terrorist financier; even when it is a notorious fact that Mr Tukur Mohammed Mamu is undergoing trial. It is so, particularly that the court has not made any pronouncement detailing him to be one.”

“Based on the aforesaid, we demand in very clear and unequivocal terms, the immediate retraction of the said publication within seven days from the receipt of this letter dated 25h March 2024.

“Failure to comply with our client’s demand. we will have no hesitation in seeking redress in the court of law for the ventilation of our client’s grievances.”

