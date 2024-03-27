President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said his administration was committed to deepening democracy by expediting the sustainable provision of good governance, justice, and fairness to the people

President Tinubu said that democracy must translate to economic prosperity for the masses

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu told his guests that Africa's developmental programmes "need serious capital"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance and public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, March 27, said his administration is committed to deepening democracy by ensuring adherence to the rule of law.

Speaking when he from the United States Congress led by Senator Cory Booker at the State House in Abuja, Tinubu said that while democracy must be defended, it must translate into tangibles of quality healthcare, good education, food security, shelter, and overall economic prosperity for the people of Nigeria.

Tinubu says America should regard Africa as a necessary partner. Photo credit: @FredrickNwabufo

Source: Twitter

Tinubu lamented the military coups in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Republic, adding that the power seizures 'emanated from a helpless feeling people have that they are not being helped economically'.

He said:

"Nigeria, as the giant of Africa, had suffered leadership elephantiasis years back. I am determined to change that. Adhering to the principles of democracy and the rule of law is very important to us. I wonder how democracy will survive if we do not fight for it. I fought for this democracy. I risked my life for it.

"Military truncation of democracy is unacceptable. The power of our citizens is and must remain supreme.”

Furthermore, the Nigerian leader told the U.S. Congressional delegation that the United States should consider upscaling critical development programmes to strengthen ties with Africa.

His words:

"It is important for our partners to help strengthen democracy in Africa. Our developmental programmes need serious capital. We are not asking for freebies. All we are asking for is understanding.

"After the Second World War, Europe was impacted. America developed and executed the Marshall Plan to pull them back up. Today, Europe is standing firm and tall as a result. What about a Marshall plan for Africa?

"How can we be categorised and thrown into IMF's basket of trickle-down slices? We are blessed in Africa, but these are the same resources causing conflicts because of exploitation and a lack of alignment.

"America needs to look at the situation in Africa critically. What is happening in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger emanates from a helpless feeling people have that they are not being helped economically."

