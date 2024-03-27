Former Communication Minister Adebayo Shittu has suggested that the Federal Government, under President Bola Tinubu's leadership, should negotiate with bandits, offering them a hopeful future

Shittu emphasised that many of these bandits are capable individuals who could be integrated into society if given the opportunity

Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today, he advocated for a non-violent strategy to address banditry, believing it would yield significant outcomes

He attributed the bandits' actions to feeling neglected by society over time.

As quoted by The Cable, he said:

“If I am in position, it is not too late to use non-kinetic measures in negotiating with bandits, giving them a promising future.

“Let us retrain them. Many of them are very intelligent and able-bodied… for the purpose of resettling, rehabilitating, and retraining them."

The former minister characterised the vast number of children out of school in Northern Nigeria as a breeding ground for criminal activity, particularly banditry.

Gumi calls for negotiations with bandits

This statement coincides with calls from Ahmad Gumi, a controversial Islamic cleric, urging the government to negotiate with bandits.

Gumi cautioned against following the approach of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who declined to negotiate with bandits and advised against a similar stance for Tinubu.

As reported by Vanguard, the minister asserted that establishing state police would further empower governors while diminishing local governments' influence.

However, President Bola Tinubu's administration has reiterated that the Federal Government will not engage in negotiations with bandits despite the evident transformation of kidnapping-for-ransom into a lucrative business.

This stance comes in the wake of a recent incident where bandits seized hundreds of individuals, among them 137 schoolchildren, from Kuriga in Kaduna State.

Deadly Raid: Imam killed, many abducted in Zamfara

In another report, Sheikh Ahmad Rufa'i, a prominent religious figure at the Central Mosque in Keita village, Zamfara State, was tragically killed during an attack by bandits.

The assault took place shortly after the evening prayer, known as Isha'i, as recounted by Ibrahim Musa Keita, a resident of the area.

In another incident, two individuals were reportedly kidnapped in Magazu village, located within Zamfara State's Tsafe Local Government Area, on Tuesday.

