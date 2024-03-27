The presidency has confirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will attend the burial ceremony of soldiers killed in Okuama community in Delta state

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser of Information and Strategy to the President, said Tinubu has shown that he cares

According to Onanuga, this is the first time in the last ten years that a Nigerian President will attend such a solemn event

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will attend the national burial for the Nigerian military officers and soldiers killed in the Okuama community in Ughelli South local government area of Delta state.

The soldiers were killed by some gunmen on Thursday, March 14.

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser of Information and Strategy to President Tinubu confirmed the President’s attendance in a tweet shared via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @aonanuga1956.

Onanuga said It is the first time in the last ten years that a Nigerian President will attend the burial of slain soldiers.

He said the incumbent presidents did not attend the two other burials in 2021 and 2018.

He said President Tinubu attending the burial ceremony shows that he cares and he is demonstrating it for us to see.

“It is confirmed that President Bola Tinubu will be attending the national burial for the Nigerian military officers and soldiers killed on 14 March by some gunmen in Okuama Community in Delta State.

"It is the first time in the last ten years that a Nigerian President will attend such a solemn event, in honour of our men of gallantry and valour. Two other burials in 2021 and 2018 were not graced by the incumbent. We told you then that @officialABAT cares. He is demonstrating it yet again.”

