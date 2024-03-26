The Accord Party has released a statement clarifying its official candidate for the 2024 gubernatorial elections in Edo state

This clarification was prompted by remarks made by Mr Bright Enabulele, the party's deputy gubernatorial candidate in Edo State, during a media interview

Additionally, the party has reaffirmed that Kennedy Iyere is indeed the legitimate candidate representing the party

Benin, Edo - The leadership of the Accord Party has expressed concern over a recent statement made by Mr Bright Enabulele, the party's deputy governorship candidate in Edo State, during an interview with the media.

Enabulele falsely asserted himself as the governorship candidate for the upcoming 2024 Edo Gubernatorial election.

Kennedy Iyere was first declared the Accord Party guber candidate in Edo state on Saturday, Feb. 17. Photo Credit: Facebook

Meanwhile, a statement released by Hon. Joseph Omorogbe, the party's national spokesperson, confirmed that Comrade Kennedy Iyere is the rightful candidate for the position.

The statement was made available to Legit. ng on Wednesday, March 26, and it reads partly:

"It's imperative to clarify that Comrade Kennedy Iyere rightfully holds that position, having emerged from the party's primaries on February 17, 2024, and his candidacy has been duly registered on the INEC portal. Mr. Bright Enabulele, on the other hand, is rightfully listed as Comrade Iyere’s running mate."

The National Chairman of Accord, Barr Maxwell Mgbudem, has strongly criticised disseminating false information, warning that it could fuel unnecessary political tensions.

Mgbudem urges party members and the public to reject this misleading narrative.

He also calls on politicians to act professionally and responsibly, highlighting the need to avoid actions that could divide party members or mislead the public.

