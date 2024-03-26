Nigerians are stunned on social media as the Borno state government released N1 billion for teachers' training

Borno’s governor, Babagana Zulum, said over 1,000 teachers who have O-Level certificates as their highest qualification will undergo additional training

Borno state, Maiduguri - Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has released N1 billion to train teachers across the 27 local government areas of the state.

Mixed reactions trail Governor Zulum's approval of N1 billion for training of teachers in Borno state.

Source: Facebook

During the inauguration of the newly appointed 27 educational secretaries for the local government education authorities in Borno state, Zulum said the training would include 1,000 teachers identified to have ‘O’ level certificates, and those without certificates but have the requisite experiences, Channels TV reported.

Zulum noted that the training would cover teachers who do not have teaching qualifications but were found to be trainable based on the record of the competency test conducted.

Before declaring open the training for the teachers, Zulum said his administration would prioritise the education sector which has reduced the number of out-of-school children from two million to 800,000 within the past five years.

The governor charged the newly appointed education secretaries to live up to expectations and warned that anyone found to be underperforming would be replaced, Arise TV reported.

Nigerians react as Zulum approves N1billion for teachers training

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section of X and shared their opinion on the development. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below.

@Credo_promotion tweeted:

"IB Naira to train Teachers? Gov Zulum where are the pupils and students they goan teach?

"Make una Dey fear Allah small nah."

@Northerner0 tweeted:

"He wants what’s best for his home town! Very commendable. Other governor should follow his footsteps."

@Cashcame511 tweeted:

"Where are the students?"

@Ramzy63971321 tweeted:

"This Man I too like am seems the man eye's on president sit. Too loyal and trustworthy."

@Samueletim85 tweeted:

"Good, but Who are the facilitators or the training organization? Hope they are not from him? I do not trust politicians."

Borno adjusts school calendar for Ramadan

Legit.ng earlier reported that Borno state government issued a fresh directive to schools during the month of Ramadan.

The Borno State Ministry of Education has directed primary and secondary schools to adjust their calendar and timing.

The state director of school services in the ministry, Alhaji Mustapha Bukar, made this known to newsmen on Monday, March 11, in Maiduguri.

According to him, the adjustment was because of the fasting period. He added that schools should close by noon instead of 1.30pm.

