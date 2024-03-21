Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The percentages of out-of-school children across states in Nigeria have emerged with northern states topping the list.

Kebbi, Sokoto, and Yobe states have 67.6%, 66.4%, and 62.9% of children aged 6–15 out of school, respectively.

This is according to a report published by TheCable, on Thursday, March 21.

Anambra state with 2.9%, Imo state with 5.1% and Ekiti state with 5.1% have the least number of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

As reported by Tribune, the countless children denied access to education affect both the current generation and the nation’s future prosperity.

Nigeria risks wasting the potential of millions of youth and stalling socio-economic development Without concerted efforts and sustainable solutions.

Out-of-School Children Across States

1. Kebbi: 67.6%

2. Sokoto: 66.4%

3. Yobe: 62.9%

4. Zamfara: 61.3%

5. Bauchi: 55.7%

6. Borno: 54.2%

7. Jigawa: 51.1%

8. Gombe: 48%

9. Katsina: 45.9%

10. Niger: 42.8%

11. Kano: 39.2%

12. Taraba: 28.8%

13. Nasarawa: 25.4%

14. Plateau: 23.2%

15. Kwara: 22%

16. Kaduna: 21.9%

17. Adamawa: 21.7%

18. Oyo: 20.9%

19. Ogun: 20.5%

20. Benue: 18.4%

21. Ebonyi: 16.7%

22. Ondo: 13.8%

23. Osun: 12.8%

24. FCT: 12.8%

25. Edo: 11.3%

26. Akwa Ibom: 10.6%

27. Kogi: 10.2%

28. Delta: 9.3%

29. Rivers: 7.7%

30. Cross River: 7.6%

31. Enugu: 7.5%

32. Bayelsa: 7.4%

33. Lagos: 6.4%

34. Abia: 5.6%

35. Ekiti: 5.1%

36. Imo: 5.1%

37. Anambra: 2.9%

‘6 Factors contributing to out-of-school children

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Abdulrahman Ado, an education specialist at the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Bauchi Field Office, said Nigeria contributes about 15 per cent to the number of out-of-school children globally.

Ado stated that Bauchi state has the highest number of out-of-school children in the northeast region.

He explained that according to a Nigeria Education Data Survey (NEDS) report of 2018, Nigeria is unlikely to achieve Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs 4, adding that the country still maintains the enrollment figures of 1995 of 60 per cent.

