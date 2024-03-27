Governor Umo Eno has flagged off a free food programme for the vulnerable people in Akwa Ibom state

He explained that the free staple food items are to ameliorate the current economic hardship ravaging the country

The governor also announced an interest–free loan wallet of N1.5 billion for traders and business owners

Itam, Akwa Ibom state - Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state has launched a free food programme and access voucher for the vulnerable people in the state.

Eno added that the intervention became necessary to alleviate the sufferings of the people in these trying times of economic hardship in the country.

The governor announced this while performing the ceremony at the popular Itam International market, in the Itu local government area of Akwa Ibom state.

He also announced the interest–free loan wallet of N1.5 billion for traders and business owners to complement the scheme, Leadership reports.

“I have come to tell you not to take such loans anymore. Consequently, we are releasing Five Hundred Million Naira (N500 million) interest-free loans to each of the three senatorial districts (1.5 billion Naira in total), to help your business,”

The loan facility which covers the three Senatorial Districts - Uyo, Ikot Ekpene and Eket is to be managed by the FADAMA Micro Finance Bank, The Punch reports.

The free food voucher is said to be a key component of the Bulk Purchases Agency (BPA) Bill that was signed into law last week.

It is also the Board inaugurated by Governor Eno for quick-to-crash food prices in the state.

“The key responsibility of the Agency is to provide free staple food items: garri, rice and beans to the most vulnerable through the Social Register (SR).”

He added:

“We have reviewed all of the options, and this for us, remains the best. We are partnering with the market leaders and I want to thank them for the cooperation we have so far received from them.”

Governor excludes eggs from subsidised food program

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Eno declined a request to add "eggs" to the list of subsidised food items the state government will provide to vulnerable citizens.

The decision was made during a State Executive Council meeting, where Governor Eno also approved the establishment of the Bulk Purchase Agency.

Nigerians are grappling with financial challenges due to soaring food prices following President Bola Tinubu's removal of the petrol subsidy.

