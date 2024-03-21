Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi has reacted to the list of people linked to sponsoring terrorism in Nigeria

Gumi faulted the list released by the federal government, stating that no Nigerian is financing terrorism

He argued that Nigerian security agencies had no right to label anyone a terrorist financier as the court is empowered to do that

Kaduna state - Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, said no Nigerian is financing terrorism as claimed by the federal government.

Gumi stated this while reacting to the recently released list of people linked to terrorism financing in Nigeria.

The Islamic cleric stated this while speaking on Twitter spaces organised by Daily Trust on Wednesday, March 20, The Punch reported.

He said:

“No Nigerian will put his money into terrorism, we’re beyond that. These people are financing themselves by taking our children for ransom.

He said that the security agencies had no right to label anyone a terrorist financier.

“So, how can we say some people are financing terrorism because there is a misunderstanding between them?”

“Who declares someone a terrorist financier? Is it the court of law or a security agency? The security agency has no right to declare anyone a terrorist financier. The case is already in court, so why are they judging him on the pages of the newspaper? Once a case is in court, you allow the court to decide.”

Let court decide Mamu's case

Gumi said the embattled publisher, Tukur Mamu should be punished if found guilty by a court of law, Vanguard reported.

“Mamu’s case is in the court. Let’s wait to hear from the court. It’s wrong to resort to media trial. Let’s wait for the court to state if he is a financier or not. I think if he is acquitted, he has a strong case to make on libel."

Legit.ng recalls that Gumi said that he is ready to negotiate with bandits for the release of 287 abducted schoolchildren from Kuriga Government Secondary and LEA Primary Schools in the Chikun LGA of Kaduna state.

FG releases names of people financing terrorism

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Sanctions Committee complied with the Federal Government's orders and disclosed the names of 15 entities, including nine individuals and six Bureau De Change firms. These entities are facing sanctions due to suspicions of involvement in financing terrorism.

On Tuesday, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit released the latest development, titled "Designation of Individuals and Entities for March 18, 2024."

According to the document, the Nigeria Sanctions Committee convened on March 18, 2024, and identified certain individuals and entities for sanctions due to their engagement in financing terrorism.

